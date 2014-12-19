GODFREY – After choosing to pursue a new career path, Joe Lyles, 36, of Jerseyville, decided the Process Operations Technology (PTEC) program at Lewis and Clark Community College was the change he was looking for.

“I needed a career change and wanted a degree in a growing industry,” Lyles said.

The PTEC program has opened a range of career choices for Lyles and has given him a chance at plenty of new opportunities. He is currently working for Shell on an oil platform called The Olympus, about 80 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

“The company and the people are the best I have ever worked for, or with. It is a very rewarding career and something I am very proud of,” Lyles said.

One of Lyles’ more memorable experiences so far as been being able to attend the North American Process Operations Technology Alliance Expo, held at Lewis and Clark over spring break. Lyles and other students were able to meet professionals already working in the field and learn more about how they can better prepare themselves for their future careers.

Just like his friends inspired him to check out the program, Lyles encourages others to check out the opportunities Process Operations Technology has to offer.

“I have had a few friends ready to enroll and start the PTEC program, and have a few more looking into it as a career change,” he said.

When he isn’t in class or working, Lyles enjoys spending time with his family. He is also an avid baseball fan, and was able to attend the 2009 MLB All-Star Game and Homerun Derby at Busch Stadium, where he met several Hall of Fame players during a baseball Fantasy Camp.

For more information, contact PTEC Coordinator Alan Foster at (618) 468-5832 or acfoster@lc.edu .

Story by Ariel Weinman, Lewis and Clark Media Services

