ALTON - Melvin Osburn, one of the most active advocates supporting the federally-legislated Lymphedema Treatment Act (LTA), is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the November Lymphedema Education Meeting in Alton – sponsored by OSF Rehabilitation Services.

Riverbend region residents are invited to join the OSF Lymphedema Therapy team for this free educational session about Lymphedema and meet other people with Lymphedema.

The November Lymphedema education meeting will be held:

Thursday, November 2, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

OSF HealthCare Rehabilitation Services

228 Alton Square Mall, Alton, IL

(Enter the Rehab office from the upper Mall parking lot, facing Alby Street, under the"OSF HEALTHCARE" sign.)

Interested individuals should direct questions or requests for additional information to OSF Rehabilitation Services at (618) 463-5171.

During the past 10 years, Mr. Osburn, a native and current resident of Jerseyville, IL, has shared his story with literally anyone who would listen. Among his actions to help create awareness and funding for the LTA include (but not limited to):

He has spoken to physical therapy students at St. Louis University, lymphedema therapists at hospitals and universities, students at colleges and universities, representatives from Tactile Medical, a pneumatic pump manufacturer, and more.

Osburn went to Washington, DC three times for the LTA and he’s attended numerous political functions to speak on behalf of the LTA.

He conducted a radio interview discussing lymphedema in kids and the LTA with Heather Ferguson, Executive Director of the Lymphedema Advocacy Group, and Dr. Julie Hanson, a pediatrician.

Melvin got former United States Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) to meet with the parents of a child who was born with lymphedema. The Congressman was able to assist the family with financial assistance for her medical needs.

He hosted two lymphedema awareness meetings in his hometown. Melvin created innovative fundraisers for the LTA including a walk up the River Road in Alton, IL. And he received a major donation for the LTA from the Big Boy Donut Shop in his hometown.

More information on Osburn’s advocacy on behalf of the LTA and life-story living with Lymphedema can be found by visiting lymphedematreatmentact.org/advocate-spotlight-2/.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

