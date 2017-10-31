JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library Halloween Festival drew an abundance of young ghosts and goblins and was fun for all family members on Saturday in Downtown Jerseyville.

The Jerseyville Library Youth Services Director Laurie Ingram said the event has a long-standing tradition in Jersey and began before she started her career, which now spans 20 years.

She calls it “just a fun event.” She added that the costumes are “very creative” each year.

The Halloween Festival featured costume judging, trick-or-treating downtown in Jerseyville with merchants, then a parade. In the end, there were several activities for children at Jerseyville Public Library.

There will be various Christmas activities coming up at the Jerseyville Library. To keep up on Jerseyville Public Library activities, visit jerseyvillelibrary.org or call (618) 498-9514.

