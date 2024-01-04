JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library is gearing up for a building expansion which has been years in the making and is set to begin this spring. The large-scale expansion project will not only give the library more room for youth areas, meeting rooms and more, but also aims to make the building's current entrance more architecturally consistent with the original Carnegie building that was built in 1904.

“Not only is everyone celebrating a new year, but the Jerseyville Public Library (JPL) is excited about the start of a much-anticipated expansion set to begin later this year,” the library announced in a press release. “Be sure to watch for groundbreaking news and information on how you can help by being a part of this exciting new venture.”

To help fund this expansion venture, the library is hosting a Trivia Night on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at DJ’s Pub & Grill in Jerseyville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m., and while no outside drinks are allowed, the bar at DJ’s will be open for drinks and visitors are allowed to bring their own snacks.

The cost to participate in the library’s Trivia Night is $100 per team of eight to 10 people, with a first place grand prize payout of $250. To learn more, sign up a team, or donate a raffle basket on behalf of your organization/business, call Chris Maness at 618-946-8005 or email chrismabc123@gmail.com - the library kindly asks the public not to call the library’s general phone number with Trivia Night inquiries.

Article continues after sponsor message

The library has been seeking grant opportunities to fund an expansion of their facilities as far back as 2010. Architects for the library decided on a dollar amount for expansion plans which was requested in the form of a grant from the Illinois State Library, which they finally received in 2020 after seven years of applying for the grant.

After the pandemic brought supply chain issues and rising construction costs, the budget and scope of the expansion had to be re-evaluated and the project was nearly brought to a halt without a clear source of additional funding. The library’s Board of Trustees asked the City of Jerseyville for assistance, and the city approved a $1.6 million loan and $300,000 grant for parking lots and sidewalks. With those funds secured, the library estimates the project will break ground this spring and be completed early next year in 2025.

Once the expansion has been completed, the library will be able to offer expanded children’s and teen spaces, improved study/meeting rooms, upgraded collections, and more. The newly constructed entrance, featuring columns on both sides of the front door, will also more closely match the architectural style of the historic Carnegie building, which served as the library’s main building and entrance from 1904 to when it was last expanded from 1986 to 1987.

To learn more about the history of the library expansion project, read this related story on Riverbender.com. For more about the Jerseyville Public Library, visit their website or Facebook page.

More like this: