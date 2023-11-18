ST. LOUIS - Jerseyville Public Library and Scenic Regional Library are two of the latest library systems to implement the American Heart Association’s Libraries with Heart initiative.

The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, and St. Louis County Library debuted the program earlier this year. The Libraries with Heart initiative offers support to community members focused on their health journey by providing blood pressure kits.

Included in each kit are American Heart Association-guided materials, such as a validated monitor and cuff. The educational materials include instructions about how to take your blood pressure at home, what those numbers mean, a log for recording numbers, and a list of local health care providers ready to answer questions.

“Public access to blood pressure machines are not readily available in rural areas,” said Jennifer Jaeger, American Heart Association, St. Louis executive director. “We’re excited to expand this program to meet people where they are to help improve blood pressure in those areas. With this latest collaboration, we will reach residents in Jerseyville, Illinois along with Warren, Franklin, and Gasconade Counties in Missouri.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension, which can lead to deadly health consequences such as stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and sexual dysfunction if left untreated. The best way to know if you have high blood pressure is to check it and talk about it with your health care provider.

Libraries with Heart is locally supported by United Way and Edward Jones.

For more blood pressure information, visit www.heart.org/hbp.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

More like this:

Related Video: