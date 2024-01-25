JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police Department recently announced they’re seeking assistance from the public with identifying the subject of an ongoing investigation.

The department made the announcement Thursday afternoon on their Facebook page, attaching two pictures of the female subject they aim to identify.

“The Jerseyville Police Department is seeking information and attempting to identify this female subject in regards to an ongoing police investigation,” the department announced.

Both photos appear to be taken about an hour apart from ATM surveillance camera footage. Further details about the ongoing investigation were not yet made publicly available.

Those able to identify the individual are asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at 618-498-2131 and speak with Deputy Chief Scott Woelfel.

