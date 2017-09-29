JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect - Stacey C. Westfall, 33, of Jerseyville, at 3:14 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Officer Shain was patrolling the area around City Pool in Dolan Park in Jerseyville when he located the subject, later identified as Westfall. Police said Westfall was walking along the side of the swimming pool building and after illuminating him with the squad car’s spotlight, Officer Shain could see Westfall was dressed in all black clothing and wearing a mask covering his face.

Officer Shain ordered Westfall to stop and Westfall began running. Officer Shain pursued Westfall and was able to apprehend and arrest him a short time later.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said Officer Shain was able to apprehend a burglar at 3 in the morning on his way to commit additional burglaries, which is not an easy task.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Great work by all officers involved in the case,” the chief said.

“This was great police work from top to bottom,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten. “My office intends on pursuing significant prison time in this case. With the defendant’s criminal history and current charges, I’m confident we can.”

Jerseyville Police have recently been investigating a string of burglaries to businesses.

Police said officers conducted a search warrant on Westfall’s residence and located items of evidence linking him to several burglaries within the city.

Westfall was charged through the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s office on 21 counts: Seven counts of burglary, eight counts of theft; and six counts of criminal damage. Westfall is currently incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail on $75,000 bond.

More like this: