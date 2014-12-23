Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Thursday, January 15 as we travel to Illinois’ longest running community theater, Alton Little Theater, originally founded in 1933. The group will see the hilarious Broadway comedy Alone Together. This production will showcase what Mom and Dad do after their three active sons have left the nest. A delectable dinner will be enjoyed at Gentelin’s on Broadway, including any entrée off the menu and soft drink, prior to the show. The trip is $90 per person. Fee includes show, dinner, gratuities and round-trip transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 4:30pm and will return at approximately 10:30pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 4:15pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, January 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

