Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are thrilled to offer a Halloween fun run this fall, so throw on a costume and join the excitement!

The Goblin Gallop is set for Friday, October 24 at 6:00pm and is open for everyone 4 years and older . The event will take place in and around Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The route is nearly 1 ¼ miles long that heads north on June Street, around the paved trail at Wock Family Lake and back through Dolan Park. To view the

route, please visit http://www.usatf.org/routes/view.asp?rID=550183.

Article continues after sponsor message

The pre-registration fee is $5 per participant with a can food donation on the night of the event to support the Jerseyville Salvation Army Food Pantry. Everyone will receive a participation prize after crossing the finish-line. Pre-registration is required and closes on Wednesday, October 22. The event is open to everyone, not just residents of Jerseyville. For

more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Events, such as this, need community support to make it a safe and successful event. Volunteers are greatly needed and appreciated. Course marshals and refreshment servers are needed. If interested, please contact Jen Lyles at the JCH Wellness Center at 618.498.3500 or Angela Sullivan at JPRD at 618.498.2222. Volunteers will receive two day passes to JCH Wellness Center for volunteering their time.

More like this:

Related Video: