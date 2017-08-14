JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty Bitty & Pee Wee Basketball again this year.

Over 50 participants participated in the program last year. Itty Bitty Basketball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds. Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from Sunday, November 5 through December 17, with no sessions being held on November 26. On the sixth and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm.

The success of this program is dependent upon parent’s participation as volunteer station leaders, therefore all parents/guardians are expected to volunteer at least one week. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal.

Pee Wee Basketball is designed and scheduled like the Itty Bitty program, but it is for five and six year olds. There are three times to choose from: 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal.

No special equipment is required for the program; just dress children in comfortable clothing with non-marking sole sneakers. All sessions will be held and the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

The registration deadline is Saturday, October 28. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

