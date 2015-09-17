Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department hosted 114 participants for the Cubs v Cards Battle trip
|The gigantic JPRD group poses for a group photo in front of Busch Stadium.
|Joyce Vinyard, Steve Allgood, Gina Allgood, Ada Ruble, Judy Heitzig and Dean Montgomery enjoyed lunch at FOX Sports Midwest Live! inside Ballpark Village before the game on 9.9.2015.
|(from l to r) Carol Little, James Little, Brady Dabbs, Marilyn Bizaillion, Diane DeBates and Loy May are all smiles and ready for the game to start.
Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 114 participants for the Cubs v Cards Battle trip held on Wednesday, September 9. The group traveled in two luxury motor coaches to the stadium and had over two hours of free-time at Ballpark Village prior to the game. Then the group watched the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs by a score of 4-3 with a very exciting 8th inning.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The department offers approximately two day trips every month, but will host one trip a week in December for the holiday season. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
More like this: