Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department hosted 114 participants for the Cubs v Cards Battle trip

The gigantic JPRD group poses for a group photo in front of Busch Stadium.

Joyce Vinyard, Steve Allgood, Gina Allgood, Ada Ruble, Judy Heitzig and Dean Montgomery enjoyed lunch at FOX Sports Midwest Live! inside Ballpark Village before the game on 9.9.2015.

(from l to r) Carol Little, James Little, Brady Dabbs, Marilyn Bizaillion, Diane DeBates and Loy May are all smiles and ready for the game to start.

Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 114 participants for the Cubs v Cards Battle trip held on Wednesday, September 9. The group traveled in two luxury motor coaches to the stadium and had over two hours of free-time at Ballpark Village prior to the game. Then the group watched the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs by a score of 4-3 with a very exciting 8th inning.

The department offers approximately two day trips every month, but will host one trip a week in December for the holiday season. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.