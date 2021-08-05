Jerseyville Native Sean 'Lumpy' Peters Makes Name For Himself In Mr. Muscle & Fitness Competition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville native - 30-year-old Sean Peters - has made a name for himself in the Muscle & Fitness Magazine's First Annual Mr. Muscle & Fitness competition. The competition started on June 15 and ends today, August 5. Out of the thousands of men who entered the contest, Sean is one of the final eight competitors, having finished in first place in many rounds to make it this far. Voting ends today at 7 p.m. local time, and the official results will be announced Friday, August 13, so votes for Sean are critical. The voting link to Sean’s page is: https://featured. muscleandfitness.com/2021/ sean-peter There will be one free vote per person a day and unlimited Warrior Votes, which require at least a $10 donation to disabled veterans. Sean “Lumpy” Peters went to JCHS from 2004-2008 and competed on both the cross country and track and field teams. He ran track for all four years and cross country for two years. He set and broke records with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. He attended undergraduate at Illinois College in Jacksonville, and graduate school at SIUE. Currently a 1LT in the U.S Army, in his 6th year of active duty. He has been stationed in Camp Zama, Japan, and in Vicenza, Italy with 2-503rd IN BN, 173rd IBCT (A). Currently stationed in Ft. Hucahuca, Arizona. Sean comes back frequently to see friends and family who live in and around Jersey County. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Sean said he has had a lot of experiences throughout the Mr. Muscle & Fitness competition. "I think the biggest one is kind of like imposter syndrome-ish, in that towards the beginning I felt like it was such a long shot that I could make it, and now, after feeling all the support from my friends and family, I feel like winning this is absolutely possible," he said. Peters said he feels he has voted for himself by putting himself in the mindset that he can do this hard challenge. "I can do the things that I’m unsure of, and that there’s no one better to do it, " he said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip