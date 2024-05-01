JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office recently released details behind a Jerseyville meth bust in which two residents were found with over 20 grams of meth. This marks the latest case in the department’s ongoing “drug strategy” to emphasize the enforcement of drug-related crimes in light of the SAFE-T Act.

Richard D. Vancil, 46, and Raymond C. Vancil, 48, both listed at the same Jerseyville address, were both charged with possession of varying amounts of methamphetamine on April 14, 2024. According to the JSCO, the two were subjects of an investigation which led to a search of the residence.

“That investigation, as part of the ongoing JSCO drug strategy, led to a search of the Vancil residence … during which more than 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine was seized,” the JSCO stated.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The JSCO wants to thank the public for their information and tips, as well as the Jerseyville Police Department (JPD) for their assistance on this matter. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Richard was charged with possession of over 15 but less than 100 grams of meth, while Raymond was charged with possession of less than five grams of meth. Richard faces a Class 1 felony charge while Raymond faces a Class 3 felony charge.

Court records indicate both were granted pretrial release and issued a summons to appear in court on May 14, 2024.

For more about the JSCO’s ongoing “drug strategy” for 2024, see this related story on Riverbender.com

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: