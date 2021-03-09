JERSEY - A Jerseyville man - Christopher Quinn - faces a criminal sexual assault charge for an alleged act involving a minor under the age of 18 on or about 23rd day of February 2021.

The charge was filed in Jersey County Court on March 5, 2021. Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten said a preliminary hearing is set for Quinn on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Quinn is alleged to have committed an act of criminal sexual assault in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 11-1.20 (a) (3) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

The alleged crime is considered a Class 1 Felony (4-15 years DOC, 3 years to life mandatory supervised release), probation of conditional discharge or periodic imprisonment.

Quinn's bond was set at $300,000.

