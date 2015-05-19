Adam D. Baumgartner, 33, of Liberty Street in Jerseyville, was charged with a public indecency misdemeanor on Monday.

On Monday, May 18, 2015, at approximately 8:36 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a subject exposing his genitals to an Alton Public School bus driver, at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. An ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Baumgartner.

The deputy met with the bus driver, the bus monitor, and the single teenage student passenger of the bus during the initial investigation. The bus driver told the deputy that while stopped at the stop light on Godfrey Road, at Homer Adams Parkway, she looked over at a white in color Jeep, sport utility vehicle, which was in the turn lane next to the bus. The bus driver immediately noticed that the driver of the Jeep was naked and was masturbating.

The driver reported that the subject was looking directly at her and was smiling as he was conducting this lewd act. The bus monitor and the teenage passenger provided corroborating statements. The Jeep was linked to Adam Baumgartner. Investigators located Baumgartner at approximately 3:00 p.m., at his apartment in Jerseyville. Baumgartner was interviewed and booked into the Madison County Jail on the public indecency charge. Baumgartner posted $100.00 bond and was released later the same day.

