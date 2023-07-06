JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library (JPL) is a great place to visit to cool down. JPL is open to everyone whether they have a library card or not and there is plenty to do when you need a break from the heat.

The two newest clubs for Teens and Junior readers are really taking off. Tweens and Teens are welcome to join JPL staff member, Jolye, on Saturdays at 3:00 pm for an hour of book discussions, puzzle play and other activities and children reading at a Junior level are welcome to join staffer, Emma, for book discussions, coloring, games and treats on Thursdays from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

Summer Gaming Club is ongoing on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm for kids and teens to hang out and play board games, video games or lawn games depending on the weather. Participants are encouraged to bring friends to combat boredom and see what fun they can find at the Library.

JPL will be offering “Food for Fines” during Fair Week, July 9-16, where those who may have a fine at JPL are welcome to bring in an unexpired canned or non-perishable food item and $1.00 will be taken off existing fines per item donated.

The Jersey County Fair Parade is always a BIG deal at JPL and this year is no exception as float designs and preparations are already under way. Please note that the Library will be closing early on parade day, July 11 at 3:00 pm. Be sure to cheer for the JPL’s float when you see it go by. The parade begins at 6:00 pm on State Street on July 11.

Children of all ages are welcome to visit JPL on Thursday, July 13 at 2:00 pm to watch Edu-tainer and Fun Master, Will Stuck, perform his children’s show, “Choose Your Own M.E.S.S.” No registration is necessary for this free event open to everyone.

The Summer Reading Club is continuing in July and will culminate on Friday, July 21 at 6:00 pm for a Prize Party for participants. If you registered for Summer Reading Club, be sure to call JPL to sign up for the party.

For movie fans, there are two events upcoming in July both on Tuesday, July 25. A matinee showing of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” the movie based on the beloved Judy Blume classic will be held at the Library at 2:00 pm and includes fresh, popped, popcorn (bring your favorite drink) and a family film, the Disney classic animated, “Alice in Wonderland” will be shown at 6:00 pm where treats and (iced) Tea will be served.

As always, everyone is welcome to attend events and activities at the Library regardless of library card status. A library card is only required to check out materials. There are also many community resources available to those without a card including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary, public use computers and more.

Follow JPL on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube) @jvillelibrary to keep up with all events and programming. Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. Contact library staff for more information or to register for programs at (618) 498-9514.

