JERSEYVILLE - It’s officially Christmas time in Jerseyville with the arrival of Santa, by helicopter, at the annual Downtown Country Christmas Festival Saturday afternoon.

Kids of all ages gathered at the Lion’s Club Park to welcome Santa to Jerseyville to join in the festivities during the annual event.

With the event growing each year festivities included live entrainment, hay rides, elf school, Mrs. Claus’s Bake Shop, a free movie at the Stadium Theater, the North Pole Post Office, historical tours and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

