JERSEYVILLE - The Imo’s Pizza location in Jerseyville is reportedly shutting down permanently after the owners cited an unstable economy in a recent announcement. The restaurant will offer its beloved community members and customers one last “dinner rush” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Co-Owners Jenna and Brandon Taylor shared the unfortunate news on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“Hang in with me here guys, this is a gut-wrenching announcement,” Taylor wrote. “Today [Feb. 15, 2024] at 8 p.m. after we close our dinner shift, Jerseyville Imo’s will be permanently shut down.

“This was not an easy decision. Our current economy is not stable enough for a small business to thrive and it is no longer worth the fight. I am physically and emotionally exhausted. I have fought hard for three years and can no longer fight.”

Article continues after sponsor message

She closed by apologizing to the community, adding that “the love and support over the years have not gone unnoticed.”

“We appreciate every single one of you. We will be open for one last dinner rush today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come say your goodbyes! We are running low and out of multiple items so be patient as we deplete our current inventory. Thanks for a great three years Jerseyville!”

Jenna and Brandon Taylor have owned the Jerseyville Imo’s for the past three years, following previous owners Cathy and Rob Harrison, who owned it for 15 years prior.

Several community members expressed their sadness to see the business go - one asked Taylor if she planned to sell the business, to which she responded the business has been for sale for over a year.

Imo’s Pizza was located at 1600 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

The full announcement from Taylor is available here.

More like this: