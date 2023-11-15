JERSEYVILLE - The Hollow Avenue improvement project in Jerseyville continues to make progress, with Phase 1 getting closer to completion and the City Council recently approving an agreement to commence with Phase 2. The project includes repaving, widening, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and more.

The Jerseyville City Council recently approved a professional surveying/engineering/land acquisition services agreement with Bartlett & West Inc. regarding Phase 2 of the Hollow Avenue Roadway Improvements project.

Jerseyville received $1,000,000 in grant funding from the Federal Highway Administration for these improvements to Hollow Avenue. The city was one of only ten recipients of the grant, which was awarded as part of the administration’s Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) funding initiative.

These improvements are just one component of the city’s long-term Capital Improvement Plan, which among other things, prioritizes “the safe and efficient movement of residential and commercial traffic.”

“The Hollow Avenue improvement project involves reconstructing an old, deteriorated asphalt roadway with a modern compacted concrete pavement including curb-and-gutter and related subgrade improvements, widening, storm sewer/drainage improvements, and the addition of an ADA-compliant sidewalk extension,” according to the city website. “These improvements will enhance safety for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.”

The project limits extend from Baxter Avenue to North Hickory Street. John Miles, Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements, said the project is “critical” due to the nature of traffic in the region.

“This project is critical to residential and school bus traffic in the region, as well as work commuters,” Miles said. “The addition of sidewalks in this area is also important to the residents along Hollow Avenue and nearby neighborhoods.”

Phase 1 construction has been taking place for weeks and is expected to be completed next summer or fall of 2024. Some of the initial tasks being completed now include utility relocation work and installation of new storm sewer piping.

Drivers may encounter lane closures and/or temporary complete roadway closures during construction. Detour routes will be properly marked, as required by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

