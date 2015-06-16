The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Saturday, July 4 at 9:30pm. The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492. For more information, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Oct 17, 2023 - Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas Festival: Free, Fun and "Very Close to a Hallmark Movie"

6 days ago - Glen Carbon Family Once Again Has Family-Friendly Halloween Display

Oct 2, 2023 - Come Scare Up Some Fun At Jerseyville Public Library In October

Oct 24, 2023 - Sen. Harriss Asks For Submission of Photos and Stories of Veterans to be Showcased at Illinois Capitol  

3 days ago - Domestic Violence Memorial Service at AMH Nov. 8

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.