Jerseyville Fireworks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Thursday, July 4 at dusk. The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492. The Eagles will be offering food and beverages for purchase. For more information, please contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip