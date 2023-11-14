JERSEYVILLE - In an effort to maintain public safety, the Jerseyville City Council passed ordinance 1792, 7-11-2023 updating the required “Fire Code” to the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code and requiring the inspection and maintenance of private hydrants to be performed annually. A “private hydrant” is a hydrant that has been installed for the purpose of fire suppression only for the premises on which it is located, e.g., a commercial building, school, hospital, residential care facility, etc.

City Code section 10-6-5B2 states “It shall be the duty of the owner, lessee, or occupant of any property requiring fire hydrants, if those fire hydrants are not owned by Illinois-American Water Company, to have each such hydrant annually inspected and maintained by a licensed plumber to verify and insure its proper operation...” It then states the minimum inspection criteria.

Most fire hydrants in our community are owned, operated, and maintained by Illinois American Water. ILAW checks and flushes all hydrants annually and works closely with the Jerseyville Fire Department. Questions regarding whether a hydrant is private or an IAWC hydrant should be directed to the Illinois American Water Company call center at (800) 422-2782.

