JERSEYVILLE - Today (Tuesday, Jan. 24) would be a great day to order Domino’s from the Jerseyville location for lunch or dinner - the Jerseyville Domino’s is participating in a fundraiser today to help support the Unified Child Advocacy Network, which helps children who have been physically/sexually abused.

A total of 20% of every dollar spent at the Jerseyville Domino’s will go towards the child advocacy network, and that applies across the entire menu. Be sure to use code “DN1” if ordering online at dominos.com, or mention the Unified Child Advocacy Network in-store or to your delivery driver for your order proceeds to benefit the organization.

“We’re just trying to get out into the community and let them know that we’re here, and what we’re doing for the children of the community,” said Melissa Dandino, fundraising coordinator for the Unified Child Advocacy Network.

More information about the organization’s work and goal behind this fundraiser is available in this story from Riverbender.com.

The Jerseyville Domino’s Pizza is located at 218 S. State Street and can be reached at (618) 498-2111, or you can use the Store Locator on dominos.com to search for the Jerseyville location.

