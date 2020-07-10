JERSEYVILLE - A GoFundMe page has been established for Adam and Heather Ramsey and family, who lost their home in a sudden fire Wednesday afternoon on East Fairgrounds Avenue in Jerseyville.

The family was able to get out to safety from the heavy fire but lost all their belongings and personal possessions. The house suffered a substantial amount of fire damage.

The family is raising funds on their behalf to purchase clothing, shoes, furniture, bedding, linens, kitchenware, and anything else they may need to rebuild.

“In this uncertain time with COVID-19, we know many people are facing hardships and we are extremely grateful for any donation,’ said Rob French, a cousin and the organizer of the GoFundMe page. “We hope this fund will help alleviate some of this burden.”

Jerseyville and Carrollton Fire Departments battled the mutual aid fire valiantly.

To donate, visit this GoFundMe page for the Ramsey family:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jerseyville-fire-recovery-fund?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2J-FmRgMglooNtTcF-pAP1jL_Pe4vn4juyMa1xjeLjJnMuqDLF-fXDapY

