JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Council unanimously passed new zoning regulations for any future medical and/or adult-use cannabis dispensaries in and around the city, as well as any future and current paraphernalia retail establishments.

The new regulations forbid cannabis and paraphernalia businesses and facilities from being located within 1,200 feet of a school, church, daycare, or other “sensitive location,” Councilman William Strang said.

These regulations apply within city limits as well as the one and one-half mile extra-jurisdictional area around the city, which Strang said essentially forces these businesses to the “outskirts” of town, where they would have to zone the land as either B-2 Business District or M-3 Manufacturing District, Industrial. They would also need to go through the Planning and Zoning Board to apply for a Special Use permit.

Strang said he doesn’t expect any new cannabis or paraphernalia businesses to open in or around Jerseyville in the near future, due to this year’s round of cannabis dispensary licensing being closed and alleged issues craft growers have been experiencing obtaining the necessary licensing.

This ordinance has reportedly been in the works since the state legalized adult-use cannabis and has been through three or four Planning and Zoning Board hearings before being recommended by the board for the council’s consideration. After Strang finished summarizing the ordinance, the City Council voted unanimously with no further discussion to pass the new zoning regulations.

More detailed information about the ordinance has been requested but not yet received. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more details as they become available.

