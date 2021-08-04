JERSEYVILLE - The Historic Jerseyville City Center is one of our region’s hottest destinations, boasting delicious places to eat and drink, live entertainment and wonderful things for the family to do.

These historic 28 blocks have so much to offer, history in an abundance, walkability, shopping at some of the cutest boutiques, and numerous public spaces and parks to gather and play. We also want to mention the business assets that cover Jerseyville, and are the fabric that make this community so great. City Center Week is to celebrate who we are and where we are headed. Over 9 activities sponsored by local community groups and businesses who have banded together to cherish the memories and celebrate our communities move forward into a destination for the region’s visitors.

Do not miss the ribbon cutting and dedication of City Center Park on Friday, August 20th. Come check out not only a beautifully executed and safe parking option in Historic Downtown, but a wonderful flexible space for events and daily gathering space for many aspects of the American family. “Downtown business is growing, and we are trying to create an atmosphere that is family friendly” – Mayor Bill Russell. Plan a trip with our new online tourism map located on the City’s Tourism page and feel the safe, hospitable warmth that comes from each member of the community.

City Center Week Schedule

Wed - 8/18/21

1-6pm - City Center Park

Royal Banks Blood Drive Block Party in Conjunction with the American Red Cross

Fri - 8/20/21

6pm - City Center Park

City of Jerseyville City Center Park Dedication and Ribbon cutting Hosted be the Jerseyville Economic Development Council

Fri - 8/20/21 thru Sun - 8/22/21

Daily - Lions Club Park

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation 3 on 3 Street Hoops

Article continues after sponsor message

Mon - 8/23/21

6pm - Jersey County Court House Grounds, Jersey County Historical Society and Jerseyville Public Library Team up for an Old Fashion Ice Cream Social and Juggling Jeff for the Kids. Live Music (Stylings of Carl and Jim Mager) Under the Gazebo!

Tues - 8/24/21

5-8pm - JCBA Open Late - City Wide

6pm - Jersey County Farmers Market - Outrageous Outdoors Parking Lot

5-8pm - Jersey County Makers Fair - Under the Water Tower

Wed - 8/25/21

Arts and Culture Day

JCHS teams up with local Hobbyists to Celebrate local artists from around the Community.

Thurs - 8/26/21

6pm - City Center Park

The Ladies of Shop the 618 bring back a little nostalgia with a Community Bingo.

Fri - 8/27/21

8pm - City Center Park

The Stadium Theater Hosts its first Movie in the Park. Come see one of your favorites on a big screen.

Sat - 8/28/21

All Day! - Shop The 618 Event

Retailers have banded together to promote and Highlight all that our shopping community has to offer.

More like this: