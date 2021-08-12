JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Center Park improvements construction is nearing completion.

Upgrading infrastructure is a first step in building for the future.

As part of the City of Jerseyville long-term Capital Improvement Plan, the safe and efficient movement of residential, business, and industrial traffic are key priorities, as well as adequate parking facilities for residents and visitors. The City Center Park Parking Lot improvements project involved reconstructing nearly a full City block of land area – new concrete pavement for the City Center Park parking lot, pavement for the east parking lot, new concrete curb-and-gutter, and related subgrade improvements and drainage improvements, and ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps; as well as landscaping and irrigation, overhead lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, and other amenities.

In addition, a portion of Jefferson Street and an alleyway were completely reconstructed to concrete pavement, while portions of Pearl and Arch streets were re-surfaced with asphalt, in the regions. These improvements added additional parking in the downtown corridor, and enhanced safety for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The project limits extend from State Street east to Jefferson Street along with both Pearl and Arch Streets as well as the adjacent alleyway, and from Pearl Street south to Arch Street along Jefferson Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerseyville’s long-term goal is to add and improve several other parking lot areas in targeted regions of the city.

“This project was a challenging design effort balancing many factors – safety, drainage and grading, traffic and pedestrian flow, maximum parking spaces, ADA accommodations, utility relocations, greenspace, and lighting, and technology upgrades.” Bob Manns, Public Works.

"The project was truly a cooperative design and construction effort among many groups – surveying and design engineering were provided locally by Heneghan

& Associates; utility relocations were completed by Illinois-American Water Company, Frontier, and Ameren Illinois; construction was provided by Stutz Excavating and various sub-contractors; Illinois DOT-assisted with permitting; City staff assisted with traffic control, landscaping, and emergency notifications; and JEDC was invaluable in coordinating numerous design and scheduling aspects for the park and its related amenities.

"The Heneghan/Stutz team were very practical and flexible to the various changes that occurred during the project. The local businesses and public have been very accommodating to short-term impacts with street and alleyway

closures, as well as parking lot closures."

More like this: