Now is the time to register your child for Little League baseball and softball with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are divided by gender and grade. Little League is for all children entering 4th-9th grade in fall 2016. Games can be played in Jerseyville, Greenfield, Godfrey, Carrollton and Calhoun and run mid-April through mid-July. Registration is $65 per player and does not include equipment and uniforms. The registration deadline is Tuesday, February 16. Participants must reside in Jersey County to participate, if Little League is already offered in their county.

Now is also the time to register for JPRD T-ball and Pitch-machine. Teams are coed and will be divided by the grade your child is entering in the fall 2016: T-ball is K-1st and Pitch-machine is 2nd-3rd. Practices will start in mid-April and games will run late-May through mid-July. All games will be played at Dolan Park, any night of the week and weekends. Schedules typically include two games per week per team, but the department does reserve the right to schedule more or less if needed. The league’s success depends on parents as coaches, so please volunteer to be a coach on the registration form. Registration is $40 per child and includes a game shirt and hat. Each child will need a glove and bat, which are not provided by the program. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league. The registration deadline is Sunday, March 6! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registration accepted after the deadline.

JPRD has an online registration option specifically for these programs at https://www.signupville.com. Parents can still register in person or by mail with the registration form and cash or check!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

