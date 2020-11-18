In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of October are Kate Marie Jones (11) & Ayden Kanallakan (10). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During October, Kate & Ayden received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. They are being congratulated by Hannah Goshorn of the Jerseyville Banking Center.

In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of October are Jaxon Brunaugh (8) (not pictured) and Jacob Shipley (9). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During October, Jaxon & Jacob received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Maranda Schmeider, CNB Bank & Trust.

In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of September is Cruise Blackorby. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During October, Cruise received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. He was congratulated by Chad Bowker of the Jersey State Bank.

