WOOD RIVER - JP Autobody and Detailing has expanded into Wood River.

The business, which offers services such as auto detailing, spray-in truck bed liner, window tinting and aftermarket Jeep and truck parts, started in Jerseyville around four years ago, owner Justin Pruitt said. Pruitt said many customers coming to the Jerseyville location hailed from Wood River, so opening a second location at a former car lot at 1400 East Edwardsville Road seemed like a natural choice.

"I've always been a car guy," Pruitt said. "I've been detailing cars since I was 15."

Together with his staff of four people, Pruitt said his shop offers many options to automobile owners of all sorts - with a specialty in trucks and Jeeps. He said he is certified to install bed liners through Rhino, and is also a Weather Tech authorized dealer, which provides floor mats and other accessories to all sorts of vehicles.

"We're really professional," Pruitt said of his business. "We take a lot of pride in our work."

Currently, Pruitt said the shop is taking new customers via appointment only due to having no full-time dedicated staff at the Wood River location. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 823-8468, or via email or the company's Facebook page.

