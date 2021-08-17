JERSEYVILLE - Considerable progress has been made on the renovation of the new Bargain Outlet at 911 S. State St. in Jerseyville. The new Bargain Outlet will be located in the old Shop n' Save building in Jerseyville.

“We are coming soon to Jerseyville!,” Bargain Outlet announced on its Jerseyville Facebook page. "We are a liquidation store that sells general merchandise from all of the major chains. We sell everything at least 40 percent off of retail prices. We encourage you to like and follow our Facebook to see our progress and amazing deals. We can’t wait to see you there!"

City of Jerseyville Mayor William Russell is very excited to have a new business in the old Shop n' Save building which has been without a business for quite some time.

“We hope also to get the old Walmart space there filled up, too, in the plaza,” Russell said.

“We have gotten rid of most of our empty businesses in Jerseyville, which is something I am proud about,” he added. “We still have a few more places to fill with a business.”

Bargain Outlet said on its Facebook page that it should have the Jerseyville location open by sometime in October.

