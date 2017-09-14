JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s boys soccer team showed they don’t quit until the end in a tough 5-3 loss to Triad on Tuesday.

The Panthers have posted six wins with only three losses this season, but Triad on Thursday was a difficult match for the team. The Panthers fell behind 3-0, but rebounded to tie the game at 3-3-all. Triad scored two additional goals to win the contest.

Jaden Deatheredge was the star of the game, with three goals, including the last one of the match for Triad.

Jersey’s scoring went as follows:

Andrew Kribs scored from a kick by Wyatt Freand.

Freand scored on a goal.

Isaac Houseman rounded out the Panthers scoring with a goal.

Colton Clark and Lucas Howard also scored for Triad. Reiss Naylor notched the win in goal for Triad.

“We are banged up pretty good, but we look forward to getting healthy for the second half of the season,” Jersey head soccer coach Scott Burney said.

Burney praised his team for such a strong comeback in the contest and said the team “played hard” throughout the match.





