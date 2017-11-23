JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s wrestling program features several young members, but the team has energy and head coach Allen Snyder has high hopes for this team and the program’s future.

Jersey battled Springfield in every match Tuesday night, falling, 44-24, but there were several solid Panther performances.

Coach Snyder singled out 220-pounder Ross Speidel as one of the meet’s top performers with his 8-3 win over Matt Thoele of Springfield with only one practice. Speidel had been sidelined from early practices because of a football concussion injury, but didn't show it in his match against Thoele.

Jersey winners included Ashley Duncan at 106, Jacob Olson at 132, Zeke Waltz at 160, Branyn Staples at 182 and Speidel at 220.

“We have four seniors coming back,” Snyder said. “We have a younger group of kids going through middle school and kids wrestling program and at least they have the basics. I think the future looks good for Jersey wrestling.”

Jersey hosts a major junior varsity wrestling tournament later in the year.

Final Team Score

Jersey Community High School 24.0

Springfield High School 44.0

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Article continues after sponsor message

106 - Ashley Duncan (Jersey) winner by forfeit

120 - Garrett Kinson (SHS) PIN 4:28 over Kellen Williams (JERSEY)

126 - Jesse Stewart (SHS) DEC. 1-4 over Caden Witt (JERSEY)

132 - Jacob Olson (JERSEY) PIN 4-0 over Zach Workman (SHS)

138 - Jacquez Stewart (SHS) TF 3:24 over David Deist (JERSEY)

145 - Daniel Stewart (SHS) PIN 1:23 over Conor Pegram (JERSEY)

152 - Peyton Waldron (SHS) MD 5-15 over Kaden Bell (JERSEY)

160 - Zeke Waltz (JERSEY) PIN 1:57 over Saylor Tidball (SHS)

170 - Peyton West (SHS) PIN 3-6 over Chris Jackson (JERSEY)

182 - Kaeden Kinison (SHS) TF 14-28 over Kendall Angel (JERSEY)

182 - Branyn Staples (JERSEY) PIN 2:28 over Dalton Robinson (SHS)

195 - Keegan Harper (SHS) DEC 4-6 over Zach Renken (JERSEY)

220 - Ross Speidel (JERSEY) DEC 8-3 over Matt Thoele (SHS)

285 - Jaquez Roberson (SHS) PIN 0:41 over Wyatt Daniels (JERSEY)

More like this: