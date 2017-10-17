JERSEY - Jersey's volleyball girls won all their matches in the 11th Annual Panther Invitational Saturday and claimed the tourney championship.

The Panthers' head volleyball coach Bob Siemer couldn't have been more pleased with his girls' performance.

"We played well all day," Siemer said. "Brussels had beaten us earlier in the year in the Roxana tournament, so it was nice to even things up with them. Triopia won the first set and were up 8-0 in the second when Samantha Ayres served six in a row to get us back in it and go on and win. Carrollton is another team we had lost to earlier in the season, so to beat them in the championship match was great. They work hard and are great to be around."

Full results and all-tournament team are listed below photos.

Tournament results for 11th Annual Panther Invitational

Pool A

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey over Brussels 25-20...19-25...15-13

Triopia over Litchfield 25-19...25-19

Jersey over Triopia 14-25...25-18...18-16

Brussels over Litchfield 25-12...25-22

Jersey over Litchfield 25-13...25-23

Brussels over Triopia 25-17...25-18

Pool B

Carrollton over CM 23-25...25-23...15-10

Staunton JV over EAWR 25-16...25-14

CM over EAWR 25-13...25-12

Carrollton over Staunton JV 25-16..25-21

Staunton JV over CM 25-21...25-19

Carrollton over EAWR 25-16...25-14

7th place match...EAWR beats Litchfield 20.25---25-23...15-12

5th place match...CM beats Triopia 25-19...25-18



3rd place match...Brussels beats Staunton JV 25-20...25-19



1st place match...Jersey beats Carrollton 25-23...25-20



All tournament team:

Jersey - Maddie Carpenter, Samantha Ayres, Jessica Vetter

Carrollton - Claire Williams, Hannah Krumwiede

Brussels -Toni Odelehr, Erika Odelehr

Staunton - Abby Davis

CM - Susan Buchanan

Triopia - Madelynn Ganz

EAWR - Sydney Slayden

Litchfield - Gabby Lee

Leaders on the day for the Panthers were: Samantha Ayres with 35 points and 50 assists....Maddie Carpenter had 18 points and 21 kills...Jessica Vetter had 21 kills and Katelyn Walker between receiving and digging had 125 touches and only 14 errors

Jersey's record is now 10-17. This week, Jersey plays at Triad on Tuesday, at home against Calhoun on Wednesday and home against Civic Memorial on Thursday. Next week, all the teams begin regional volleyball play.

More like this: