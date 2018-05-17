GODFREY - Jersey's Brett Tuttle was outstanding on the mound against Alton on Wednesday, striking out nine batters and scattering three hits in a 4-1 win over the Redbirds.

Ronnie Guilander had two hits for Jersey and Michael Hampton had two for the Redbirds. Jersey started the game off hot with three runs in the first, which was one of the differences in the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Murphysboro tops Alton High girls 10-0

In girls softball action Wednesday at Alton High, Murphysboro topped Alton 10-9.

Alton scored four runs in the third to take a 6-3 lead until Murphsoboro roared back to tie the game at 7-7. Abby Sullivan and Lynna Fischer drove in a pair of runs for the Redbirds.