 Jersey's Rachel Peters battles at the net against Gillespie on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Mackenzie Thurston had a dominating night for Jersey on Tuesday with 13 kills, 15 digs and 10 points. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ROXANA - Jersey moved ahead Tuesday in the Roxana Lady Shells Volleyball Tournament with wins over Gillespie and East Alton-Wood River.

Jersey beat Gillespie 25-21, 26-24 and topped East Alton-Wood River 25-23, 25-15 in another tourney game.

On the night, Mackenzie Thurston had 13 kills, 15 digs and 10 points. Maddie Nason had 18 digs, while Samantha Ayres had nine points and 10 assists. Kate Walsh added 12 points and 23 assists in another stellar night.

Jersey, 2-0, plays in the championship bracket at 12:30 on Saturday against Mount Olive. Calhoun and Roxana remain alive in the championship bracket.

