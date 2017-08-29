BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

JERSEY 6, SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 3: John Bray and Wyatt Freand scored twice as Jersey defeated Springfield Southeast in the semifinals of the Carlinville Tournament Monday. The Panthers will go up against McGivney Catholic in Thursday evening's final; the match begins at 7 p.m.

The Panthers wasted no time in getting ahead, scoring in the first minute and adding a second goal immediately after; following a third goal, the match was delayed because of a thunderstorm.

“Gavin (McGuire) was spot on with his throws tonight,” said JCHS coach Scott Burney,” and played a great defensive game as well. John Fink left the game with an injury and Zane Longley stepped right in and played very well.”

Logan Simpson and McGuire also goaled for the Panthers in the win; Jersey improved to 3-0.