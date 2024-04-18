Jersey's Offensive Prowess on Full Display With 8 Goals Against East Alton-Wood River
JERSEY - Jersey's girls soccer team dominated the East Alton-Wood River squad with an 8-0 win in a non-conference match on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at East Alton-Wood River High School.
The Panthers won the JV match 4-0.
Jersey varsity goals scored were as follows: Ella Smith (3), Adison Kelly (1), Alaina Laird (1), Annie Hansen (1), Karley Deist (1) and Kaelyn Drainer (1). JV goals were scored by Peyton Goetten, Addison Kelly, Alaina Laird and Maddie Hagen.
Jersey head girls soccer coach Scott Burney said his squad came out hungry and ready to play better than in recent games.
"We put a lot of pressure on them in the box with great service from the corner and from our outside midfielders," Coach Burney said. "We are very pleased with the outcome."
