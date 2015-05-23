Sydney Jones stretches out in one of her jump attempts on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Sydney Jones of Jersey High School is peaking at the right time, qualifying for IHSA Class 3A finals in the long jump and triple jump with her performances on Friday.

Jones, a senior, qualified with the eighth best triple jump of 35-09.25, winning the first flight and also advanced in the long jump (16-7.50), also capturing that flight for ninth best overall.

Jersey sophomore Kiara Chapman also competed and shined in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.55, fifth in the third heat and 16th out of all the competitors.

Kiara Chapman ran hard to the finish line on Friday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Jones was unable to train for about six months prior to the start of the season because of a heart condition, but recovered and is one of the more inspirational stories of finalists on Saturday.

After her performances early Friday, she said she was thankful for making the finals after having such a difficult time late last year and early this year.

See Riverbender.com Sunday for more about Jones' heroic comeback to track and field and her plans to continue her career at Monmouth College next season.

