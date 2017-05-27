CHARLESTON – Jersey's Ben Flowers advanced to Saturday's 1,600-meter run in the IHSA Class 2A state track meet at Charleston's O'Brien Field on the Eastern Illinois campus, turning in a 4:21.13 time to reach the final, one of seven in his heat to advance.

The senior will be going for a state championship in the event, attempting to cap off an outstanding high school running career in both track and cross-country.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was a little warm and a little fast at the start, which I was happy with; I like to go out pretty fast,” Flowers said after his heat. “I was just trying to hang on to the third or second spot and kick at the end; I was really happy with the run – a real fast race, I thought.”

Being in the state meet is always a big thing and Flowers enjoyed the experience. “It's a whole new level” being at the state meet, Flowers said. “There's so much more competition, more than I'm used to, but that's good.

“I'm going to give it all I've got tomorrow.”

More like this: