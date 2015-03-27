Jersey Community High School’s Ben Flowers is picking up in the indoor season where he left off in cross country last year.

Flowers posted a personal best time of 4:28.29 for 1,600 meters indoors in a meet last weekend.

Flowers will be strong this year in any distance from 800 meters, 1,600 meters to the 3,200-meter run, his coach, Harold Landon, said. He also is quite capable in the 400 meters.

During outdoor track, Flowers many times competes in multiple events. He was fresh for the 1,600 meters run when he posted his best time this past weekend.

“He ran a smart race,” Landon said. “We are very pleased he got his goal to run under 4:30. His 4:28 time is averaging 1:07 quarters.”

Kiara Chapman of Jersey placed ninth in the triple jump in the same meet.

Flowers is a sophomore, so the future is extremely bright for him, Landon said.

