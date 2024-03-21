Casey BorkowskiJERSEY - Members of the Jersey Community High School boys and girls team competed Saturday in a meet at Champaign.

The JCHS Boys Track & Field team also competed in Champaign at the Gene Armer invite.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey's Casey Borkowski was a star with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Gene Armer Invitational held at the University of Illinois. Casey placed fourth in the 60-meter dash. Sean Steinacher also placed eighth in the shot put.

The following girls placed in the top 8 to earn points in the meet:

Lexi Trexler was eighth in the high jump, Amelia Strebel was eighth in the shot put, and Delaney Deist cleared 8 feet in the pole vault to place seventh (The vault improves upon the school record, which Delaney had previously established last year.)

More like this:

5 days ago - O'Fallon School Among Several to Receive Habitat Development Grants

Dec 28, 2023 - Marquette's Abigail Taylor Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student Of The Month

Feb 7, 2024 - Marquette's Peter Walch Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of The Month

Mar 4, 2024 - Directed By Bittles: JCHS Jazz Ensemble Brings Home Second From Jazz In The Meadows

Oct 17, 2023 - Goal 10,000 Pairs Of Socks: Rosetta Brown Starts Annual Alton Socks For Tots Community Drive

 