JERSEY - Members of the Jersey Community High School boys and girls team competed Saturday in a meet at Champaign.

The JCHS Boys Track & Field team also competed in Champaign at the Gene Armer invite.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey's Casey Borkowski was a star with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash at the Gene Armer Invitational held at the University of Illinois. Casey placed fourth in the 60-meter dash. Sean Steinacher also placed eighth in the shot put.

The following girls placed in the top 8 to earn points in the meet:

Lexi Trexler was eighth in the high jump, Amelia Strebel was eighth in the shot put, and Delaney Deist cleared 8 feet in the pole vault to place seventh (The vault improves upon the school record, which Delaney had previously established last year.)

More like this: