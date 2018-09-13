JERSEY - Jersey boys soccer player Andrew Kribs has been a roll with goals lately and he kicked in two Wednesday to propel his team to a 4-2 victory over East Alton-Wood River. Jersey is now 8-2 overall.

Kribs also had goals both Monday and Tuesday.

Jersey’s goals were as follows:

Goal at 2 min by Andrew Kribs assisted by Wyatt Freand

Goal at 18' by Kribs assisted by Zane Longley

Goal @ 20 min Wyatt Freand assisted by Kribs

Goal at 68' by Cody Miller assisted by Andrew Kribs

Tuesday result

The Panthers boys soccer team topped Triad 3-2 on Tuesday. Triad dropped to 7-3-2 with the loss.

Coach Scott Burney said this was the scoring for Jersey against Triad:

A goal by Wyatt Freand at 19 from Cory King set from about 45 yards out

Kribs scored at 23 in the box on a flick from Freand after a Bartels throw-in found Wyatt’s foot to make it 2-0

Two minutes later Ron Turpin missed a rebound shot with their goalie on the run from 12 yards out for a chance to go up 3-0 3 minutes left in first half.

Triad then scored through a ball break away.

"Our third goal came from a flying header from about 5 yards by Kribs and a Bartels deep throw from the bench side of the field and about 10 yards," Burney said. "Shalley was great in goal and defense played an exhausting 80 minutes."

Monday result

Waterloo beat Jersey 3-1 on Monday.

Monday, Jersey up seven minutes in on an unassisted goal by Kribs. The game was knotted 1-1 at the half and Waterloo's Gardner scored two goals in the second half.

