JERSEY – Jersey Township Food Pantry announced Friday it received a grant for $15,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase and install a new walk-in freezer

Bayer once again proved how generous it is to our community. They have been very supportive of our food pantry and we don’t know what we’d do without them. Sarah Collins, Food Pantry Coordinator.

This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to quadruple our freezer capacity. The number of families that our food pantry serves has increased tremendously in the last several years and had outgrown the storage capacity of our facility. We often store frozen product off-site. A previous grant from Bayer allowed us to update our facility to be able to store more product and to be more energy efficient. This grant will allow us to be even more productive and efficient by helping us to keep everything here and at proper storage temperatures.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.

To learn more about the Jersey Township Food Pantry, call the office at 618-498-3719.

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

About Jersey Township Food Pantry

The Jersey Township Food Pantry’s mission is to eliminate food insecurity in Jersey County through the distribution of healthy food at no cost. Through government commodities and donations, we are able to provide low income citizens with nutritious food.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

