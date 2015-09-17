Jersey tennis girls defeat Civic Memorial 6-3
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School’s girls tennis team showed promise for the rest of the season with a 6-3 victory over Civic Memorial on Wednesday at the Jersey courts.
Jersey coach Stote Reeder said he thought his girls played really well.
“The girls all work hard and continue to get better, which is a good sign,” Reeder said.
Maddie Bugger won her first match at No. 1 singles for Jersey on Wednesday, winning 6-2, 6-1.
“She has played a lot of talented girls and it was good for her to get the win and get that off her back,” Reeder said.
Jersey’s Anne Snyders and Ashton Tewell were also impressive in No. 1 doubles play, Reeder said. He said he thinks that combination we have a shot at placing high in conference and post season play.
Here are the Jersey results from Tuesday from Coach Reeder:
Singles
Maddie Bugger won 6-2 6-0
Anne Snyders won 6-1 6-0
Ashton Tewell won 6-1 6-1
Hailea Tepen won 6-3 6-1
Baylie Benton lost 4-6 4-6
Abbi Spencer lost 1-6 3-6
Doubles
Snyders/Tewell won 6-0 6-1
Bugger/Tepen won 6-3 6-1
Chelsea Maag/Alyssa Cannady lost 3-6 3-6
Jersey is 3-3 (1-2 MVC) next match vs. Chatham-Glenwood today
