JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School Girls Soccer Head Coach Brad Kimble sees the future of the program as bright after the June 27 through July 1 Jersey Soccer Camp.

The camp included 72 total campers, ages 6 through 18 and was organized and coordinated by Coach Kimble, Coach Dan Deist and Coach Daniel Drainer.

"The future of the girls soccer program is very encouraging,” Coach Kimble said. “We focus on the girls so that they can develop solid relationships within the soccer community. When the young players see that they are doing the same basic drills and skills as the older players, it provides a sense of motivation. The older players view it as an opportunity to mentor the young players. From old to young, there is a true sense of camaraderie."

Coach Kimble said every night of the camp focused on a different aspect of the game.

"We begin with individual skills and progress through small group work until we end on Friday by playing small-sided games,” he said. “Every night is different and that creates a great learning environment for these players."

