JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School students and teachers enjoyed viewing the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Leslie extended a huge thanks to generous donors for providing the eclipse viewing glasses.

Rebecca Leslie, a Jersey librarian/media specialist, said: "It even got dark enough for the streetlights to come on, and the temperature dropped significantly! Many students also received a moon pie from the JCHS library for participating in an eclipse escape room activity in the weeks leading up to the eclipse."

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School students and teachers enjoyed viewing the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.