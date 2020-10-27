JERSEY - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten has been charged with Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance and a DUI after a traffic stop by a Jersey County Sheriff’s deputy at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

Goetten made the following statement about the charges: ”Like anyone charged with an offense I have a right to counsel and have exercised that right. I will not be nor would I expect to be treated any differently than anyone else under these circumstances. I assure the people of Jersey County that this will in no way impact my commitment, duty or ability to serve them effectively as state's attorney. On advice of counsel, further statements on this matter will be released through his office."

Goetten said Josh Evans is his attorney.

Goetten also said he did not have his new card in his truck that evening, part of the No Insurance charge.

