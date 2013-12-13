Two Jersey State Bank employees, Rick Solum and Steven Goetten, visited Jersey Community High School to educate their seniors on the importance of financial responsibilities in their near future. On October 17, 2013, the two presented the “Get Smart About Credit” program, which is sponsored by the American Bankers Association, at all three of Mr. Reeder’s business math classes.

The program creates awareness with young adults about the importance of using credit wisely. The three topics covered in this program are protecting your identity, understanding your credit report and preparing for college. Rick and Steve provided a fun and interactive PowerPoint slideshow presentation for the students, as well as handouts of all of the information.

For further information regarding the “Get Smart About Credit” program, or to speak with Rick Solum or Steven Goetten, please contact Jersey State Bank at 618-498-6466.

