Jerseyville Il (April 24,2014)-Seifried & Brew LLC, a community bank risk management firm, named Jersey State Bank in its 2013 Top 15th Percentile of Community Banks. To gain entry into this distinguished ranking, the Bank demonstrated exemplary performance of balancing risk and reward based on the Bank’s S&B Total Risk/Return Composite Ranking. This is no small feat considering that the Bank not only survived Financial Crisis but actually thrived. This supports Seifried & Brew’s belief that conservative, traditional community banking is the strength of our financial system.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and serves to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers- in Jerseyville and Grafton.

If you would like more information, you may contact Terri Hinderhan. She can be reached at 618.498.6466 or e-mail her at thinderhan@jsbmail.com.

